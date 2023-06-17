New Milwaukee police horse introduced, gift from Pabst family

article

Milwaukee Police Department has a new horse on the force.

"He’s beautiful," said Shelly Stinson, executive vice president of the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation. "His demeanor, his shine – he’s gorgeous."

Gus, a 1,400-pound Percheron, was introduced Saturday, June 17 as the newest member of MPD's Mounted Patrol unit.

"Gus will be a great tool for the officers to use at community events," Stinson said. "Also, to be on patrol and any event the mounted unit is called to."

Stinson said the foundation received a donation to purchase Gus from Joe Pabst of the Pabst Brewing Co. family dynasty.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Gustave Pabst III

"Gus is named of Joe Pabst’s father, Gustave Pabst III, who was a marine but a really kind, gentle, funny guy," said historian John Eastberg. "Everyone always talks about the twinkle in Gus’ eyes."

In the late 1800s the Pabst family imported Percherons, like Gus, to help workers in wagons.

"The Pabst family has supported animal welfare for well over five generations of the family," said Eastberg.

Gus loves a good sweet treat – and soon he'll help officers keep the city safe.

"They really do bridge the gap between the officers and the community," said Stinson. "Places that don’t see a big horse like this. It’s a cool opportunity."

On this Father's Day weekend, MPD wanted to share the gift of love and respect from a son to his father.