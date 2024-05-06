New Milwaukee Election Commission executive director nominated

article

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson nominated Paulina Gutiérrez to serve as the Executive Director of Milwaukee’s Election Commission, a news release said on Monday, May 6.

In that role, Gutiérrez will oversee the staff and operations of the Election Commission. For more than a year, she has held the position of Deputy Director in that department.

Gutiérrez would replace Claire Woodall, who has been the executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission since July 2020.

The mayor issued the following statement on this change in a news release:

"Paulina’s integrity and capabilities are ideally suited to this position. She will lead the office at an important juncture when public scrutiny of the work of the department will be extremely high. I have confidence in her, and I will make certain the department has the resources it needs to fulfill its duties."

The release also says Gutiérrez has held management positions previously in state and local government. She is a graduate of Alverno College and earned a master of arts degree from Marquette University.

Monday's nomination will require Milwaukee Common Council confirmation.