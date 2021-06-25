New Milwaukee County Zoo Director revealed

article

Milwaukee County Zoo has found its new zoo director.

Following the retirement of long-time Zoo Director Chuck Wikenhauser earlier this year, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Friday, June 25, announced the appointment of Amos Morris as the next leader of the Milwaukee County Zoo.

If confirmed, Morris will be the first Black Zoo Director in the history of Milwaukee County.

PHOTO: Milwaukee County Zoo

Morris issued the following statement in the news release:

"I’m excited to build on the successes of the last three decades and continue to help the Zoo evolve to meet the needs of the animals in our care and the audiences we serve."

A news release says Morris comes to Milwaukee County after serving for three-and-a-half years as the Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. In the past, Morris served as Director of the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, Executive Director of the Evansville Zoological Society in Indiana. In addition to his former roles in Indiana, Morris has held positions at the Pittsburg Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Roger William’s Park Zoo in Rhode Island, and the Dallas Zoo.

Morris is expected to begin his work with the Milwaukee County Zoo on Aug. 2. His appointment is pending confirmation from the full County Board in September.