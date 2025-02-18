New Milwaukee County overdose dashboard released

The Brief Milwaukee County leaders on Tuesday released a new "Overdose Dashboard." The tool includes data on fatal overdoses, as well as nonfatal overdose events. Leaders said the tool is funded by opioid litigation settlement funds.



Milwaukee County leaders on Tuesday released a new "Overdose Dashboard," a tool funded by opioid litigation settlement funds.

The new Overdose Dashboard includes data on fatal overdoses from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office and nonfatal overdose events from the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, broken down by geography, demographics, and timing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

The county said it has recovered $102 million in settlements to date, representing the largest amount recovered by any local government in the history of Wisconsin.

The settlement funds have been used to support a wide range of approaches to reducing death from overdose, including countywide distribution of harm reduction supplies, building capacity at residential substance abuse treatment facilities, and improving data analytics to inform policy decisions.