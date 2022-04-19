New Milwaukee Common Council president; José Pérez elected

article

José Pérez was elected president of the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, April 19.

Pérez is the alderman for the city's 12th District. According to his city biography, Pérez was elected to his first term on the Common Council on 2012. He and his wife Rosaura are proud parents of two young children.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Reaction

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"I congratulate new Common Council President José Pérez on his election. I have great respect for his work as an Alderperson, and I look forward to collaborating with him to make all of Milwaukee safer and stronger."

Darryl Morin, National President of Forward Latino

"Today we congratulate Alderman José Pérez on his unanimous election to the position of Milwaukee Common Council President. This is the first time in city’s 176-year history that a Hispanic has been elected to the position. Milwaukee can now boast its first Black Mayor and first Hispanic Common Council President.

"President Pérez has proven his ability to look at complex problems and to not only develop solutions, but to develop consensus around these solutions so they can be implemented. He has been instrumental in a wide range of initiatives that range from public safety and community-oriented policing, to job training, to increasing investment in Milwaukee’s communities most in need and more. Equally important, he has always been willing to listen to every voice and taken the input into consideration on major decisions.

"Today Milwaukee’s Hispanic community can take pride in his accomplishment, but more importantly, Milwaukee can take great pride in having city wide leadership that truly represents the majority of our great city."

This is a developing story.