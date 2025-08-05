article

The Brief The Medical College of Wisconsin celebrated the grand opening of its new cancer research facility on Tuesday. It is the first and only research facility in eastern Wisconsin solely dedicated to cancer research, according to MCW. Relocating scientists and staff to the new facility is expected to last until October.



The Medical College of Wisconsin on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of its new cancer research facility on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus.

What they're saying:

The $150-million Center for Cancer Discovery is a 161,000-square-foot facility designed to serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation that will accelerate cancer research breakthroughs. The Wisconsin State Building Commission partially funded the new cancer center with a $10 million grant.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It is the first and only research facility in eastern Wisconsin solely dedicated to cancer research, according to MCW.

"The Medical College of Wisconsin’s Center for Cancer Discovery reflects our priority to eradicate the cancer burden in Wisconsin, as well as our long-standing promise to tackle cancer’s toughest challenges and ensure progress is felt everywhere, by everyone, and at every step of the cancer journey," Dr. John Raymond, MCW president and CEO, said in a statement.

Featured article

Currently dispersed across multiple locations, MCW said the Center for Cancer Discovery brings all existing MCW Cancer Center’s research programs under one roof. The center also includes a first-of-its-kind space on MCW’s campus – the BioHub – that serves as a dedicated biotech incubator space for start-ups focused on developing breakthrough cancer diagnostics, therapies and technologies.

Cancer is still a leading cause of death in Wisconsin, according to data from the National Cancer Institute.

What's next:

Relocating the more than 300 scientists and staff who will occupy the new facility is expected to last until October.