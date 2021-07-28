New mask mandate in Milwaukee? City leaders ponder the idea

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission. That means places with 50 new cases a week per 100,000 people. That includes Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Racine.

Now, six Common Council members (Marina Dimitrijevic, Cavalier Johnson, Nik Kovac, Nikiya Dodd, JoCasta Zamarripa, Jose Perez) are asking the health commission and mayor to consider bringing back a mask mandate. If the rates someday get to 100 new cases a week per 100,000 people, Alderwoman Dimitrijevic introduced legislation to do that.

"I haven’t been wearing a mask as much, anymore, either, but in hearing more about the delta variant, and an uptick in cases, I feel like I’d rather move to this, an extra baby step, to continue to protect us and to alleviate any future, again, kind of shutdown of businesses and the like," said Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa.

Zamarripa is one of six Common Council members pressing for the new mandate.

"We are thinking about potentially how we could legislatively do that through the council, but also thinking about other sort of mitigation measures or steps we could take before actually getting to a mandate," said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee Commissioner of Health.

For now, Johnson echoes the CDC with a mask-up recommendation. Milwaukee's mask mandate expired in June.

"We’ve had a challenge, quite honestly, with the enforcement aspect of it, because there are people who are in denial, there are other people who refuse to do it, and there’s a resource issue about how we would enforce it. do I think it’s the right thing to do? Absolutely, yes," Mayor Barrett said.

The six Common Council members are also urging that city workers be required to get vaccinated – or face regular COVID tests.It follows a practice being played out in New York City and California.

"I could see that coming. And again, we’re in those conservations right now to see how that would work and how we could do that. So that is something that we are definitely exploring," Barrett said.

The Common Council members are also urging the city to offer cash rewards to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said more than 98% of COVID cases since January have been in those not fully vaccinated.

Starting Thursday, July 29, the City of Racine will require everyone to mask up in any city-owned building. It also includes city workers indoors, city workers traveling in city vehicles with more than one passenger, and people playing sports inside city-owned community centers.