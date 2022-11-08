New Kenosha police chief selected; Patrick Patton takes charge Jan. 1, 2023

article

The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission announced on Monday, Nov. 7 the selection of Patrick Patton as the Kenosha Police Department’s next police chief.

A news release says Capt. Patrick Patton has been a member of the Kenosha Police Department for 16 years. During this time, Patton served as a police officer, detective, patrol sergeant, sergeant in the Detective Bureau, and patrol lieutenant. On Jan. 1, 2022, he was promoted to Captain.

Captain Patton’s appointment to police chief will be confirmed at the Police and Fire Commission meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Captain Patton will begin his role as chief on Jan. 1, 2023, following the Dec. 31, 2022 retirement of Chief Eric Larsen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Patton released the following statement in a news release:

"I am humbled and honored to be selected as Chief of Police. I want to thank the City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission for their time. It was a privilege to have been considered along with Captain Beller and Lieutenant Dillhoff. I’ve given my commitment to the Police and Fire Commission, Mayor and City Administrator to continue to build upon Chief Larsen’s efforts in engaging the community. I look forward to working with current staff, Common Council, and community members."