St. Patrick's Day cream puffs: Irish cream, mint chocolate cream

Wisconsin State Fair Park and the Original Cream Puffs officials have come up with a unique spin on an iconic state fair staple for St. Patrick's Day: Irish cream and mint chocolate cream puffs.

The special cream puffs will be available in 3-packs and 6-packs during the St. Patrick’s cream puff drive-thru on Mar. 15 – 17.

The drive-thru will take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, enter at Gate 5 at 84th and Schlinger.

Friday, Mar. 15 - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 16 - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 17 - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Original Cream Puffs and combination flavor packs will not be available.

Pre-orders for St. Patrick’s cream puffs are strongly recommended to guarantee availability. And you can also save $3 on each pack if you order by Mar. 10. Pre-orders can be placed on the website.

Only on Mar. 15, guests can enjoy performances from the McNamara/McCarthy School of Irish Dance and Peter Stanford: Bagpiper, as they wait to pick up their orders.