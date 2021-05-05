Expand / Collapse search

New COVID-19 quarantine policy in effect at School District of Waukesha

The School District of Waukesha has a new quarantine policy for students and staff exposed to COVID-19.&nbsp;

The Board of Education had a special meeting on the topic of quarantines. As a result, the district's quarantine procedures have been altered by a 5-4 vote immediately and for the remainder of the school year.

Effective immediately, the School District of Waukesha will not quarantine students and staff determined to be in close contact with an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19, presumed to be positive for COVID-19, or awaiting a test result for COVID-19.  

Additionally, all School District of Waukesha students currently in quarantine for said contact may immediately return to school.  Students and staff are however free to self-quarantine.

"We will continue to implement contact tracing and inform students, families, and staff of close contacts so you can make the choice that best fits your personal or family circumstances," said Dr. James Sebert, Superintendent of Schools, in a letter to parents. 

