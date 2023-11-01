THC edible in New Berlin child's trick or treat haul: police
article
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - New Berlin police said a THC edible was discovered in a child's trick or treat candy Wednesday, Nov. 1.
A parent discovered the "Stony Patch" gummies, police said, which appeared similar to Sour Patch Kids candy. It is believed to be an isolated incident, but police encourage parents to check their children's candy.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
New Berlin police said they received no reports of any child becoming ill from any THC edibles. They are looking into where the edibles may have come from.