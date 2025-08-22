The Brief Children's Orchard in New Berlin is handing out toys and other items to families. The effort aims to help people in need after this month's historic floods. Anyone impacted can pick up free items this week, Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.



A New Berlin store is giving out toys and equipment to families in need after historic floods caused widespread damage in southeast Wisconsin earlier this month.

Why you should care:

Jess and John Stappas own Children's Orchard. They said they decided to hold a drive after learning an employee's family member lost all of their kid's toys in the basement.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The store's customers generously donated items. Now, Children's Orchard said anyone in need can stop by to pick up the items for free this weekend – no registration required.

What you can do:

The Children's Orchard drive will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Aug. 24. It is located at:

14145 W. Greenfield Ave.

New Berlin, WI 53151