New Berlin police warning after break-ins of unlocked vehicles

The Brief New Berlin police have a warning for the city's residents. The warning comes after multiple vehicle break-ins over the Aug. 23-24 weekend.



New Berlin police are warning the city's residents to make sure they are locking up their vehicles at night.

Vehicle break-in warning

What we know:

A post on the New Berlin Police Department Facebook page says, "Over the weekend we experienced a high amount of entries to UNLOCKED vehicles. We are urging everyone to LOCK THEIR CARS and KEEP VALUABLES OUT OF SIGHT. We rarely see window-smash break-ins in New Berlin, so if you follow these two pointers, you should be good."

What you can do:

Officials urge anyone if they see anything suspicious (at the moment or afterward on surveillance), to call New Berlin police right away.