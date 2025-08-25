New Berlin police warning after break-ins of unlocked vehicles
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - New Berlin police are warning the city's residents to make sure they are locking up their vehicles at night.
Vehicle break-in warning
What we know:
A post on the New Berlin Police Department Facebook page says, "Over the weekend we experienced a high amount of entries to UNLOCKED vehicles. We are urging everyone to LOCK THEIR CARS and KEEP VALUABLES OUT OF SIGHT. We rarely see window-smash break-ins in New Berlin, so if you follow these two pointers, you should be good."
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Officials urge anyone if they see anything suspicious (at the moment or afterward on surveillance), to call New Berlin police right away.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the New Berlin Police Department.