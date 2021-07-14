New Berlin police: Stolen vehicles, entries to unlocked cars

article

New Berlin police are warning residents after a recent rash of stolen vehicles and a rash of entries to unlocked autos.

A Facebook post by New Berlin police says these crimes all occurred in Regal Manors East, West and South. Officials believe these crimes may have been committed by a group coming out of Illinois and targeting several cities in southeast Wisconsin.

Officials noted both of the stolen vehicles had the keys in them – and all of the cars that were entered were unlocked.