New Berlin police shooting: Man dies of injuries

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Saturday, July 3 announced that the man shot by a New Berlin police officer last month has died of his injuries.

The man, identified by the DOJ as 57-year-old Michael Wolski of New Berlin, was armed during the June 22 incident near Moorland and Pleasant.

Authorities say a person called 911 to report a man with a gun in the area. Investigation revealed Wolski himself was the 911 caller.

A New Berlin police officer was parked in a parking lot in the area when dispatch received the call, reporting the armed man at the same location.

Wolski confronted the officer in the parking lot, the DOJ says. During the incident, the officer fired his weapon and hit Wolski.

The DOJ identified the involved officer as Rick Helm, 44, a 20-year law enforcement officer. He has been placed on administrative leave.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during the investigation.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer-involved incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Muskego Police Department, and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Waukesha County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

