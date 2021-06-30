New Berlin police shooting: Man called 911, reported himself

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Wednesday, June 30 released new details about a New Berlin police shooting the previous week.

An armed suspect was shot and critically injured near Moorland and Pleasant around 10 p.m. on June 22. Authorities say a person called 911 to report a suspect with a gun. Investigation revealed the suspect himself was the 911 caller.

A New Berlin police officer was parked in a parking lot in the area when dispatch received the call, reporting the armed man at the same location.

The armed man confronted the officer in the parking lot. During the incident, the officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect – a 57-year-old white man from New Berlin – who remains in critical condition.

The DOJ identified the involved officer as Rick Helm, 44, a 20-year law enforcement officer. He has been placed on administrative leave.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during the investigation.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer-involved incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Muskego Police Department, and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Waukesha County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.