New Berlin police shooting; Milwaukee County DA reviews charges

New Berlin police said two people arrested in Milwaukee Monday, March 6 were hurt – but would not confirm whether either was shot.

Viewer video gives a clearer picture of what happened when New Berlin detectives, following up on a stolen vehicle, fired shots near 56th and Locust in Milwaukee.

"Heard a couple of shots go off," said Ashlyn Johnson. "The shots got fired, then whatever happened – that was the scene for a while. The cops had their guns drawn."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Johnson could not believe what she saw out her front window. Squads and crime scene tape quickly filled the neighborhood.

"Within a couple minutes of the whole interaction – the entire police department seemingly showed up," she said.

Viewer video of New Berlin police shooting in Milwaukee

Investigators are not sharing details about what happened next; all New Berlin police would confirm is that there was a "critical incident" and a detective fired his weapon.

"We haven’t heard a whole lot. I’d seen a couple people send us Facebook posts saying not a whole lot of information had been released," Johnson said. "Wish we could have some information. The fact that it’s New Berlin police and not Milwaukee police."

Viewer video of New Berlin police shooting in Milwaukee

Viewer video shows two people held by police on opposite sides of the road. Neighbors said the detectives got out of a red sedan and yelled before there were gunshots. FOX6 News was there as an SUV was towed from the scene. Police said guns were also found in the vehicle.

New Berlin police said "suspects were taken to the hospital and are in MPD's custody." The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said charges are still pending.

Because it was an officer-involved shooting, New Berlin police said MPD will be the outside agency leading the investigation.