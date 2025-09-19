New Berlin park rental fee increase proposed; what it means for you

The Brief There's a growing debate about a proposed increase to rent things in New Berlin; things like baseball diamonds and picnic areas. The proposal would boost rentals for baseball practices from free to $45. A tie vote from the commission on Thursday means the issue now heads to the Common Council on Tuesday, Sept. 23, with no recommendations on what to do next.



If you want to play in New Berlin, you have to pay. A proposed increase to rent things like baseball diamonds has some groups crying foul.

Proposed fee increase

What we know:

On Thursday night, Sept. 18, New Berlin's Parks, Buildings and Grounds Commission debated a park rental fee increase.

The proposal would boost rentals for baseball practices from free to $45. That does not include additional increases for daily field preparation costs.

What they're saying:

Anett Nowag visits Lions Park in New Berlin all the time. But lately, she said something just does not add up.

"They should have to pay extra but not that much money," Nowag said.

Impact on teams

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News obtained a letter sent to the city by New Berlin Magic baseball and Softball President Joe Kooping. The group's 20 teams use places like Lions Park daily from late April through July. Kooping said if approved, the fee increases would create expenses for his group, $11,000 to $15,000 higher than in 2024.

New Berlin's Director of Public Works said the fee increases could generate $25,000 per year to help the city pay for, on average, $55,000 in maintenance and reconditioning costs.

In New Berlin's proposal, leaders note these fees are "comparable in amount to those of surrounding communities." The fees only apply to rentals.

The proposal goes beyond baseball and includes private rental increases for basketball, pickleball, soccer and more. Even picnic area rentals would increase $30 per day.

Common Council next

What's next:

A tie vote from the commission on Thursday means the issue now heads to the Common Council on Tuesday, Sept. 23, with no recommendations on what to do next.