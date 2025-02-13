New Berlin wrong-way OWI crash; officer hurt, man charged

The Brief A man is accused of driving drunk, causing a wrong-way crash that injured a police officer. It happened near Moorland and Cleveland in New Berlin on Feb. 9. Court filings said he told a deputy he had 10 beers and "several shots."



A New Berlin man is accused of driving drunk, causing a wrong-way crash that injured a police officer, on Sunday.

Prosecutors charged 57-year-old David Scott with one felony: operating while intoxicated causing injury (second and subsequent offense).

The crash happened near Moorland and Cleveland on Feb. 9. A criminal complaint states a white Ford SUV was driving north in the southbound lanes of Moorland Road when it collided head-on with a New Berlin police squad. Dashboard camera video showed the officer try to swerve out of the way, hitting another vehicle in the process.

Court records said the officer went to a hospital and had a broken finger. A Waukesha County sheriff's deputy spoke to the driver of the ford, identified as Scott, at the scene.

Prosecutors said Scott told the deputy he had left a pub after the Super Bowl and crossed into the wrong lane of traffic, where he hit the officer's squad. He admitted he had six beers at a New Berlin restaurant and then went to the pub, where he had four more beers and "several shots."

The deputy noted Scott smelled of intoxicants and was slurring his speech, per the complaint, so field sobriety tests were conducted.

Scott is due back in court next month for a preliminary hearing. Court records show he was released from the Waukesha County Jail on a $25,000 signature bond.