New Berlin fatal motorcycle crash near 147th and National

Published  June 21, 2025 6:07pm CDT
New Berlin
Fatal motorcycle crash scene near 147th and National, New Berlin

    • A motorcyclist died in a New Berlin crash on Saturday afternoon.
    • The motorcycle and another vehicle collided near 147th and National.
    • Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A motorcyclist died in a New Berlin crash on Saturday afternoon, June 21.

What we know:

It happened around 1 p.m. Police responded to the scene near 147th and National, where the motorcyclist and another vehicle collided. 

Police said the motorcyclist, who is from West Allis, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle did not have any serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors. National Avenue will be closed from Sunnyslope to Coffee until the investigation is complete.

The Source: Information in this report is from the New Berlin Police Department.

