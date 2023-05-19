New Berlin K-9 Condor dies; diagnosed with terminal cancer last fall

article

The New Berlin Police Department announced on Friday, May 19 the passing of K-9 Condor.

A post on the New Berlin Police Department Facebook page says Condor was diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma, a terminal cancer, last September. On May 17, while on-duty, K9 Condor began bleeding internally during what would be his final deployment, and was rushed to the Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center-Waukesha.

The post goes on to say, "Condor, being the strong dog that he was, allowed all of his friends and co-workers to say goodbye and was given full police honors before he passed peacefully in the arms of his handler, Sergeant JJ Ament, and his wife. Condor was 11.5 years old and had served the New Berlin Police Department for 10 years at the time of his passing, which is a testament to the care and love that Sergeant Ament and his family provided him.

K-9 Condor

"A little-known fact about Condor is that he loved his work so much, he never missed a day of work during his 10 years with the NBPD, even throughout his battle with cancer.

"Condor was the perfect combination of police working dog and companion to his family at home. Sergeant Ament often referred to Condor as his "best friend" and was always thankful for the love and protection that Condor, as a beloved member of the family, gave to his wife."

K-9 Condor

Arrangements for formal final police honors and procession are pending and will be announced at a later time. *