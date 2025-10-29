New Berlin nonprofit gets surprise donation from 7-year-old girl

The Brief A New Berlin nonprofit makes dolls for kids with missing limbs or skin conditions. A Doll Like Me's custom dolls have gone to kids in all 50 states and 36 countries. A 7-year-old girl's donation sponsored a doll for another girl in the U.K.



For children who are missing limbs or have skin conditions, finding a doll that looks like them is possible thanks to a New Berlin woman who has made more than a thousand custom dolls over the past decade.

A Doll Like Me

Local perspective:

Amy Jandrisevits is a master with a needle and thread, but the real magic comes with her finished product.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I make dolls for kids who don’t see themselves in the places that matter – namely the toys that they play with," she said.

A Doll Like Me

A decade ago, Jandrisevits started the nonprofit A Doll Like Me in her living room. She relies on donations, and this past May, one donation left her bursting at the seams.

"It was late one night, we heard a knock at the door and I look out – a little girl in a pink coat went running down the driveway. The jar was sitting on my porch," she said.

Sponsor surprise

What they're saying:

The mystery donor was 7-year-old Norah Ducat. She pooled all her birthday money, allowance and coins in her piggy bank to sponsor a doll.

"Helping people is kind," she said.

Amy Jandrisevits

Jandrisevits got to work and crafted a doll for a girl named Bonnie in the U.K. Bonnie’s arm was amputated during her battle with terminal cancer.

Ducat’s mom, Jennie, hopes her daughter’s kindness is contagious – and Jandrisevits can’t do it alone.

"She said, ‘She can just have it all.’ I had to step away. I cried," said Jennie Ducat, her mother. "It’s really sad to know there are over 2,000 kids on the waiting list waiting for a doll."

How to donate

What you can do:

It took Jandrisevits a decade to reach a milestone of 1,500 custom dolls. They've been sent to all 50 states and 36 countries. She hopes someone will step up with a corporate donation so she can keep up with demand.

"Kindness is a superpower. I think that we underestimate how it can change someone’s life," said Jandrisevits.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

And after bringing joy and peace to so many kids, Jandrisevits’ superpower is her determination to keep going. A Doll Like Me could also use someone extra who can sew.

If you'd like to donate or help, find more information on the nonprofit's website.