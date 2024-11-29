New Berlin armed carjacking, police chase; suspects on the run

article

New Berlin police are searching for at least two people suspected in an armed carjacking that led to a police chase on Friday, Nov. 29.

Officials say shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, New Berlin police were alerted by Milwaukee police of a stolen vehicle taken in an armed carjacking.

New Berlin officers located the vehicle near Sunny Slope Road and W. Fieldpointe Drive. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and attempted to flee.

A New Berlin officer successfully deployed a tire deflation device to the vehicle's driver-side tires. Another New Berlin officer initiated a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver, which caused the vehicle to come to a stop at Cardinal Crest Drive and Wilson Drive in Brookfield.

At least two suspects fled from the vehicle, police said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured. The suspect vehicle and one squad were damaged.

No suspects are in custody.

The Source The information in this post was provided by the New Berlin Police Department.



