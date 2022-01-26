Neosho bank robbery, no weapon displayed

article
NEOSHO, WIs. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating the robbery of the Horicon Bank in the Village of Neosho on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Officials say around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a bank alarm from the bank on Schuyler Street. Deputies responded and confirmed a robbery occurred.
No one was injured and no weapon was displayed.
If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are urged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
