Neosho bank robbery, no weapon displayed

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating the robbery of the Horicon Bank in the Village of Neosho on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Officials say around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a bank alarm from the bank on Schuyler Street. Deputies responded and confirmed a robbery occurred.

No one was injured and no weapon was displayed.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are urged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.