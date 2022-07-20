Navy's Blue Angels in Milwaukee, FOX6's Jason Calvi joins flight

FOX6's Jason Calvi got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly with the Navy's Blue Angels on Wednesday, July 20 – ahead of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show coming up this weekend.

Calvi flew with Lt. Griffin Stangel – call sign Pushpop – who grew up in Madison.

"It’s absolutely incredible being back in this state," Lt. Stangel said.

The pilot showed different Blue Angels maneuvers.

Calvi had to squeeze his entire body to power through extreme forces – something you may have seen in "Top Gun: Maverick." It's a technique taught to fighter pilots when faced with G-forces and gravity putting pressure on the body.

Calvi endured 7.4 Gs. He did not black out – but he admits for a second that he started to lose his vision.

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 10 ▼ US Navy's Blue Angels

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show takes place July 23-24. Attendees will see not only the Blue Angels, but also some of the world's finest flyers from the US Air Force, and Wisconsin Air National Guard. Among the highlights – the all-new Blue Angels C-130 Hercules "Fat Albert" Demo Team hits Milwaukee for the first time.

Photos of Lt. Commander Joseph Calvi

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo of Lt. Commander Joseph Calvi, credit: Marvin Boyd

2022 Event Schedule

Friday, July 22

Air Show Practice: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

Parking Lots Open: 8 a.m.

Gates Open: 9 a.m.

Water Show: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Air Show: Noon – 4 p.m.

Navy Blue Angels: 3 p.m.

NOTE: There are no exact scheduled time slots for any performer. Event schedule is subject to change due to weather and mechanical availability of air & water craft.