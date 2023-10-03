Nationwide EAS alert, Wisconsin emergency management coordinators explain

A nationwide EAS alert hits cellphones, mobile devices, TV and radio Wednesday, Oct. 4, sent by the federal government. Emergency management coordinators in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties explained how it'll work.

The alert will ring more than just cellphones and is meant to alert the nation in the event of a natural disaster or critical emergency.

It will come with a unique tone and vibration on cellphones, but you will see and hear it at the same time on TV and radio.

Adele Richert never leaves home without her phone.

"Yes, I'm addicted to it," she said.

Just about every day, she gets an alert about something.

"A lot of texts that I’m ignoring now because we’re in election season," said Richert. "I do a lot of deleting."

An alert coming Wednesday will be hard to ignore. FEMA and the FCC will conduct a test impacting virtually every cellphone, tablet, radio and TV in the country.

"You will get an audible tone on your phone along with a message telling you this is a wireless emergency test," said Gail Goodchild, Waukesha County Emergency Management coordinator.

Goodchild said the test will start at around 1:20 p.m. She said if you turn on your phone within a half hour of the alert, it’s still likely to blare the alarm.

"If there was a critical incident that was nationwide, they could use this system to alert the public," said Goodchild.

Goodchild said the test will be pushed out using the same platform Waukesha County has for local critical incidents. Police in Pewaukee used one Friday, Sept. 29 as they tried to locate a man involved in a high-speed chase. Wednesday’s test will be unique.

"You’re going to see a lot of people who will get very excited and very scared when they see it," said Richert.

Milwaukee County Emergency Management officials said previous wireless emergency alert tests let cellphone users opt-in to receive text messages. Wednesday’s message will be sent to all compatible cellphones with cell service. It’s an alert that will grab Richert's attention.

The message sent on Wednesday will simply read: "This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

Waukesha County Emergency Management officials said their most common method of alerting the public is still outdoor sirens during extreme weather. They are tested weekly during the summer and monthly during the winter.