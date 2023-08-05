National Executive Network recognizes Milwaukee small businesses

The National Executive Network hosted an event in Milwaukee Friday night, Aug. 4 – bringing together local small businesses.

It's called "First Series Friday," essentially providing a resource and networking event for local entrepreneurs. State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) was also there to help share information.

"That is an industry that did not stop during the pandemic. It touches transportation, distribution, retail, and you need to get in touch with representatives to utilize whatever is available," said Taylor.

Several people were honored as top executives making a difference. That included Ashley Smith, the president of the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers and Tim Cole, the president of the National Society of Black Engineers' Milwaukee Area Professionals chapter.