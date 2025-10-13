Expand / Collapse search

National Bakery & Deli offering Brewers-themed cookies, cakes

By
Published October 13, 2025 8:43am CDT
Brian Kramp is at National Bakery & Deli where the unveiling of the pocket paczki has been a home run with fans.

MILWAUKEE - There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the Brewers in the NLCS, but for one local business, it’s all about enjoying a baked good with a big win. 

Brian Kramp is at National Bakery & Deli (3200 S. 16th Street) where the unveiling of the Pocket Pączki has been a home run with fans.

Brian Kramp is seeing why this week they’re a must stop for Brewers themed cookies, cakes, and of course a pocket paczki.

Brian Kramp is at National Bakery & Deli where their lemon filled pocket paczki are all the rage during the playoffs.

Brian Kramp is at their 13th street location where Brewer’s fever meets tasty baked goods!

Brian Kramp is seeing what’s available during this historic Brewers playoff run.

Brian Kramp is celebrating game one of the Brewers in the NLCS at one of Milwaukee’s oldest bakeries.

