Nathan Hale fight: West Allis police review cellphone video

Police are reviewing cellphone video capturing scary moments at a West Allis Nathan Hale High School – when a student was tased by an intruder.

"You can hear the taser," said Jacob Gendron, student. "That’s the two girls fighting."

Investigators say it unfolded when a fight broke out among two female students – ages 14 and 15 – on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

West Allis police tell FOX6 News when the fight was over, two women who know the 15-year-old were let into the school by a classmate of the older teen. The adult intruders then found the 14-year-old and, according to police, punched and tased her.

In a letter sent to parents, the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District's superintendent explained the woman with the taser was confronted by an administrator in the hallway. The school was placed in lockdown.

District leaders say the students involved in this incident face expulsion.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The high school will also add more supervision in the hallways and cafeteria. In the letter, the superintendent acknowledges an increase in "conflicts among students this year," but declined a FOX6 News request for an on-camera interview.

"The school has been getting a lot more violent – the District has been getting a lot more violent," said Carter King, student.

Police say the 14-year-old was arrested, but the other student and two adults took off.

"How an adult managed to get into the school – especially with a weapon like that. It’s incredibly dangerous," said Emily Alvirez, student.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A determination on charges will be made once the police investigation is over. Meanwhile, the school district is conducting its own internal investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call West Allis police.