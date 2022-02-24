NASA engineer visits MSOE, speaks with students

Students at the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Thursday got a look into the mind of one of the engineers who helped design the rovers on Mars.

"Knowing that I had built hardware that was on the surface on another planet, and I had touched that and had been a part of a team that had done this, I don’t think I could ever recreate that moment," NASA Engineer Kobi Boykins said.

Boykins was in Milwaukee for a National Geographic event at the Marcus Center, but made a pit stop to inspire the next generation of engineers.

"Don’t be afraid to dream and ask for people who could help you get to those dreams," Boykins said. "You have a resource here at Milwaukee School of Engineering, you have it right here in front of you. Try to find somebody to mentor you and help you reach that dream."

After being introduced by his former colleague, Dr. Eric Baumgartner, students got to ask Boykins their own questions. It left MSOE seniors like Paul Rinaldi inspired as they embark on their next steps.

Kobi Boykins

"I feel pretty inspired, and I feel like being an engineer is really meaningful after what he’s talked about," said Rinaldi. "You’re working on problems that are really difficult, or you don’t know all the answers, and you have to find the answers and problem solve and that’s just a lot of fun."

The National Geographic event at the Marcus Center starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

