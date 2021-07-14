Nancy Davidson dies after battle with cancer

article

Nancy Davidson, known by many as the "first lady of motorcycling," has died after a long-term battle with cancer. She was 89 years old.

Nancy was a Milwaukee native. She has always been by the side of her husband, Willie G. Davidson, the grandson of one of the four founding fathers of Harley-Davidson Motor Company. The picture shared above was from 2013 – when the motorcycle maker was celebrating its 110th anniversary.

