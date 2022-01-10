N95 masks at Milwaukee libraries free of charge

Half a million N95 masks are being handed out by the Milwaukee Health Department, and Milwaukee Public Library locations are a great option of you're looking to pick some up for free.

Thankfully Yolanda Hilton-Thompson was already headed to the library to pick up some books on Monday, Jan. 10, but the convenience of being able to restock her mask supply was a plus, too.

"One site I went to, the line was like, four blocks long, so I looked online, and it said the Milwaukee Public Libraries, and I had to go anyway – so I got masks and books."

You can get a pack of free N95 masks at the North and Southside Health Centers in Milwaukee, but while the health centers can be overwhelmed with vehicles, the libraries are free of congestion and open for walk-ups.

"Just run in and run out," said Kerri and Claude Massey.

"It's perfect because I was going to go online and order some, and they're kind of expensive, and you might not be able to get them right away," said Hilton-Thompson.

If you’re looking for masks, plus an opportunity to get vaccinated or tested, head to the health centers and be prepared to wait, but if masks are all you’re looking for, heading to one of the Milwaukee Public Library locations is your best bet.

"It's super simple," said Katie Serrano, Milwaukee Public Library. "Just come on in, and get a pack of masks, and keep your family safe. This is a great opportunity."

A spokesman noted about a quarter-million masks were handed out Monday, Jan. 10. He said, "The demand has been huge," adding: "We have attempted to restock libraries, but the demand has outstripped the ability to keep up."

If you can't find masks at a library location, he said that the Menomonee Valley testing/vaccination site remains open until about 6 p.m. Monday, and they have the best supply of masks there.