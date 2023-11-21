Mysterious dog illness; veterinarians share symptoms to watch for

A mysterious and potentially deadly respiratory illness is affecting hundreds of dogs across the country.

While the cause is still unclear, there are symptoms that veterinarians say to watch out for.

"This came out of the blue with a client calling and saying, ‘have you heard about this?’" recalled Dr. Peter Gaveras, a local veterinarian. "Nobody has gotten to answer if this is viral, or fungal, or some unusual type of bacteria. We just don’t know yet."

Veterinarians like Gaveras are keeping a close eye on the unknown, pneumonia-like respiratory illness spreading among dogs across the U.S.

"These start out as mild coughs," he said. "They progress rapidly to involving respiratory problems like breathing discomfort, or difficulty breathing."

It's difficult to pinpoint a number but the New York Times reported at least four have died at a practice in Colorado. Multiple states, including Indiana and Illinois, have reported cases as well.

"It’s the holiday, people travel with their dogs," Gaveras said. "It’s possible we might see other cases crop up."

Although Wisconsin is not on that list, Gaveras said it's important to recognize the respiratory symptoms.

"It could be a cough, it could be a change in your animal's personality," he said. "There’s nothing wrong with seeking medical attention. People might bombard their veterinarians, but it’s okay. It’s better to be safe than sorry."