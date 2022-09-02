Muskego Walmart bomb threat; police respond, evacuate store
article
MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department and other agencies responded to a reported bomb threat at a Walmart on Friday, Sept. 2.
Police responded to and evacuated the store. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office K-9 explosives unit was called in to assist.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid Commerce Parkway in Muskego until the threat is deemed safe.
This is a developing story.