Muskego Walmart bomb threat; police respond, evacuate store

The Muskego Police Department and other agencies responded to a reported bomb threat at a Walmart on Friday, Sept. 2.

Police responded to and evacuated the store. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office K-9 explosives unit was called in to assist.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid Commerce Parkway in Muskego until the threat is deemed safe.

This is a developing story.



