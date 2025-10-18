Muskego police chase and crash, driver arrested; 2 other people injured
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A police chase in Muskego ended in a crash with the driver under arrest, and two other people injured on Saturday, Oct. 18.
Police chase and crash
What we know:
According to the Muskego Police Department, at about 7:47 a.m., police found a vehicle near the Kwik Trip on Janesville Road that was wanted in connection to a Milwaukee homicide.
Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed westbound on Janesville Road.
The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two other vehicles near Martin Drive.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
A 51-year-old woman in one of the vehicles was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. A 58-year-old woman in the other vehicle had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.
The suspect ran away but was caught, arrested, and identified as a 38-year-old Milwaukee man. He was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.
Police say the suspect has a felony warrant for parole violations and two firearms were found in the vehicle.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The Muskego Police Department posted a press release on its Facebook page.