Muskego police chase and crash, driver arrested; 2 other people injured

A police chase in Muskego ended in a crash with the driver under arrest, and two other people injured on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Police chase and crash

What we know:

According to the Muskego Police Department, at about 7:47 a.m., police found a vehicle near the Kwik Trip on Janesville Road that was wanted in connection to a Milwaukee homicide.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed westbound on Janesville Road.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two other vehicles near Martin Drive.

A 51-year-old woman in one of the vehicles was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. A 58-year-old woman in the other vehicle had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

The suspect ran away but was caught, arrested, and identified as a 38-year-old Milwaukee man. He was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect has a felony warrant for parole violations and two firearms were found in the vehicle.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.