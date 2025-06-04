Muskego-Norway educator accused of stealing from teachers nonprofit organization

The Brief Kellie Villalobos has been charged with one count of theft. Villalobos is accused of using the Wisconsin Association For Language Teachers accounts for personal expenses. Prosecutors say Villalobos misappropriated more than $242,000 over seven years.



An organization meant to help foreign language teachers became one educator's personal slush fund, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

Charges have been filed against Kellie Villalobos, who the Muskego-Norway School District lists as an employee on its website. She was also the treasurer of the Wisconsin Association For Language Teachers (WAFLT).

Kellie Villalobos

She has been charged with one count of theft - business setting over $100,000.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Villalobos is accused of using the WAFLT accounts for personal expenses.

The backstory:

The criminal complaint said this went on for seven years, until an unpaid hotel bill prompted questions. The criminal complaint calls it a "scheme" that began to unravel in January 2024.

Villalobos was supposed to pay a hotel bill for WAFLT, but court documents say the check was late and eventually bounced.

Prosecutors say she tried to pay from her personal account. That check bounced too.

Villalobos said she was trying to reimburse WAFLT, because she "accidentally" used their credit card instead of her own. That's when her work for WAFLT stopped and the investigation began.

Now, more than a year later, prosecutors say Villalobos misappropriated more than $242,000 over seven years.

Dig deeper:

More than $5,000 in Instacart purchases, Airbnb reservations in West Allis and Milwaukee, and more than 250 items purchased on Amazon, to name a few.

Prosecutors say she also used WAFLT money to pay for her personal auto insurance, parking tickets, energy bills and Costco and Walmart runs.

In a letter to families, the Muskego-Norway School District said Villalobos is on administrative leave and will not be returning to the district.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There are no accusations about her role as a school district employee, but administrators are still doing an investigation of their own.

What's next:

There is a warrant out for her arrest.

WAFLT is not commenting, and neither is Villalobos' attorney.