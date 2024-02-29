Muskego man intentionally vomited in squads after OWI stop: police

Police say a man spat and vomited all over a Muskego police squad and van.

The police department had to pay hundreds of dollars to clean it all up, and said he also hit two vehicles and threatened police.

Muskego police say they struggled with William Allbee early Saturday morning, Feb. 24, for seven minutes.

William Allbee was put in a restraint chair

Video shows the interaction between Allbee and police officers.

Allbee: "Take me to jail!"

Officer: "Stop moving!"

Allbee: "Whoo! A bunch of ****ing ***ches!"

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Allbee was tased and put into a transport van after police say he made a mess in the backseat of the squad.

Investigators say Allbee forced himself to vomit four times. They say the Muskego Police Department had to pay $600 to clean it all up.

William Allbee in the squad vehicle.

Officer: "So you will not submit to an evidentiary test of your blood?"

Allbee: "Nope."

Prosecutors say Allbee was ticketed for OWI. They say he crashed into a parked SUV earlier that night.

Officer: "So they hit it so hard they swung it that way?"

Victim: "Yeah."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

William Allbee

The owner told FOX6 he's still waiting to find out if his Honda is totaled.

After trying to get Allbee to pull over for more than a half mile, video shows him backing into a squad.

Allbee: "You’re ****ing done!" "You guys are going to ****ing die!"

Squad dashcam showing Allbee's vehicle back into the police squad.

Prosecutors charged Allbee with felony counts of threatening an officer and attempted battery to an officer. He's also charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

Officer: "I know you’re going through some stuff right now…"

Allbee: "You don’t know your constitutional duty. You’re a loser."

Allbee posted a $1,000 cash bond on Tuesday, Feb. 27. FOX6 spoke with his attorney by telephone, and he had no comment.