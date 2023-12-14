Muskego home rental scam, family must find new home

FOX6 News hears about home rental scams constantly. Usually, people find out they’re being scammed before moving into the property. In one case, a family living in Muskego must find a new place to live.

Lisa Casper told Contact 6 she couldn’t believe her luck when she found a house for rent at just $1,000 per month.

"A two-bedroom house in Muskego on a half-acre," she said. "A lot of people had told me, ‘ahh, too good to be true.’"

Casper, her husband and son moved into the property on Oct. 27. On Nov. 16, she said two prospective tenants arrived at the house.

"Oh, we’re just waiting for the property management people. We’ve come to see the place," Casper recalled.

Lisa Casper

Later that night, two police officers knocked on their front door. In police body camera footage obtained by FOX6, a Muskego officer informed Casper’s husband, Christopher Casper, that the property owner hadn’t leased it to his family.

"I’m trying to figure out exactly what’s going on here," the officer said.

In the video, Christopher Casper said his wife found the house for rent on Facebook Marketplace.

"You guys have the lease and the application?" the officer asked.

"Just the lease. No application," responded Christopher Casper.

Bodycam from Muskego police checking on home

It appears the Casper family was scammed. Christopher Casper showed officers the $350 deposit and first month’s rent they’d sent over Zelle, a money transfer app.

Lisa Casper said she found the listing for the Chesterton Court house in October. She said when her family showed up for a tour, they were told the lockbox was open. They were instructed to take the key and head inside on their own.

"We came in, and we were like ‘ooh, fireplace,’ you know, it’s beautiful, yard for dogs and just excited," said Lisa Casper.

She said they sent a deposit and were told to keep the key and a garage door opener.

"Then, he sent me a signed lease, and we signed it," said Lisa Casper.

Muskego home involved in rental scam

The Caspers said they never met the man they thought was their landlord. They talked over the phone and texted. The name listed on their lease is Patrick Quinn, but that’s not the property owner, according to public records.

Contact 6 wanted to speak with the man and called his phone number. He answered and confirmed he was Patrick Quinn.

"(Lisa is) under the impression that she’s being scammed by you," said Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs.

When Sachs asked if he was the manager or property owner, he said "sure."

"Is there a different name for the ownership?" asked Sachs. "Because that’s not what’s listed in public records."

The man then asked Sachs to text him instead. She did. The man didn’t respond.

"Wow, I just really can’t believe that people would sink so low," said Lisa Casper.

Lisa Casper has a lengthy text message history with the man she thought was her landlord. He’s asking for a second month’s rent. In the meantime, police are investigating.

"We have no other option (for housing)," said Lisa Casper. "It’s this, or we’re living under the bridge."

Contact 6 tracked down the actual property owner, Jeff Kleiner.

Kleiner has filed for an eviction, but told Contact 6 in an email: "We have given them a month-to-month lease through February 28 so they have until then to move out. Hopefully that works and they do so."

Kleiner previously told Contact 6 that the Caspers were illegally trespassing and destroying private property. He didn't elaborate, but in an email submitted to the court, a leasing consultant wrote that "the house was extremely messy and smelled."

The Caspers said they've tried to fix-up the property.

"Cleaned the gutters. There was a bathroom sink that didn't drain," said Lisa Casper. "I wasn’t trying to be a bad guy or nothing. I just wanted a nice safe place for my family to live."

Casper told Contact 6 she offered to pay $1,000 rent per month to remain in the home because she can't afford the actual rent of about $1,900. She said the details of her family remaining in the property until end of February are still being worked out.

Muskego police were investigating the case for fraud, but told Contact 6 they’ve learned Milwaukee has jurisdiction because the Caspers previously lived in Milwaukee.