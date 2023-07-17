Music, Brewers, Weird Fest and more things to do July 17-23

article

Summer is in full swing, so while it lasts, here are some Milwaukee events to enjoy between July 17 and July 23.

Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is having five nights of free live music as part of Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring Evanescent, from Tuesday to Saturday, alongside the highly anticipated art installation, "Evanescent" by Atelier Sisu. Each night will feature performances by regional artists, food trucks, activities, and more, including Funkadesi, Melody Angel, ESSO sponsored by U.S. Bank, ECLIPSE: Dark Side of the Moon, and Mucca Pazza at Versiti Family Day. Find out more information about the event, schedule, tickets, and more.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 16: Devin Williams #38 celebrates with William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers following a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/ Expand

End the week with the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field from Friday to Sunday. Ticket packages and deals are available to make your visit more cost-friendly. After the Brewers play against the Atlanta Braves, they will play the Cincinnati Reds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MobCraft Beer

Finally, to cap the weekend off, come and check out MobCraft's 5th Annual Weird Fest Block Party at MobCraft Beer Brewery Taproom and Pizza for a celebration of being open for 10 years! The fest starts on Saturday at 12 p.m. Put on your weirdest costume, or come as you are. It's a full day of live entertainment, inspired & interesting beers, local vendors, food and more. For more information, check out MobCraft's website.