Music on the Beerline celebrates 5th season with kickoff on June 30
MILWAUKEE - The Riverworks Development Corporation (RDC) is kicking off on Friday, June 30 its fifth season of Music on the Beerline, a free outdoor music series in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.
Friday at 5:30 p.m., organizers will reveal the performers for this season's series. That reveal will take place at Amorphic Beer, a local brewery located in Riverwest.
Music on the Beerline highlights local musicians and performers – and showcases a diverse range of music such as Hip Hop, Soul, Jazz, and more.
Last year, RDC featured local vocalists and guitarist, Roxie Beane and DJ Bizzon.
Music on the Beerline will also take place on the following dates:
- July 21
- Aug. 18
- Sept. 15
To learn more about each concert date, visit the Beerline Trail events page.