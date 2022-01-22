Milwaukee Fire Department responds to 4 fires in 24 hours

Milwaukee fire crews were called to multiple house fires Friday, Jan. 21 into Saturday, Jan. 22 in the city.

13th and Ohio

Scene near 13th and Ohio

Crews were called to a home shortly before noon Friday, Jan. 21.

One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury fighting the blaze.

The Red Cross was called for four adults and two children who were displaced.

32nd and Bobolink

Scene near 32nd and Bobolink

A call came into crews around 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Upon arrival, crews found a person on the second-floor porch who needed to be rescued. No word on their condition.

9th and Center

Scene near 9th and Center

Crews were called to a heavy attic fire Saturday morning.

No occupants or firefighters reported injuries, according to MFD.

The fire is currently under investigation.

The Red Cross was called for three adults and one child who were displaced.

29th and State

Crews were called to a fire in a three-story, private residence around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Scene near 29th and State

Two adults were out of the structure as crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

One family dog was removed and treated by MFD paramedic unit but succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Fire is under investigation by MFD and MPD arson investigators.