Mulch-O-Rama in Milwaukee's Garden District set for Jan. 6, 2024

The Garden District Neighborhood Association (GDNA), City of Milwaukee and the Department of Public Works are hosting a Christmas tree "Mulch-O-Rama" on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. that Saturday in the Garden District Farmers Market parking lot located at S. 6th Street and Norwich Avenue. It is across from the Robert Anderson Municipal Building, 4001 S. 6th Street.

A news release says the event aims to help keep Christmas trees out of the landfill by converting them into mulch (by city crews) for gardens and yards.

Trees should not be wrapped and all decorations and ornaments should be removed before being dropped off. Collected mulch will be used in the flowerbeds along 6th Street.

The GDNA will also be collecting non-working holiday lights during the event.