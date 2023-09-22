Waukesha County donations stolen, meant for injured teen's family

Businesses across Waukesha County pitched in to help the family of a teen seriously hurt in a May car crash cover medical expenses.

However, the family said some of those donations got into the wrong hands.

Al and Laura Hagen, the grandparents of 18-year-old Tristan Hagen, said it wasn't just their family that got taken advantage of – it was also the businesses that tried to help.

"Many businesses would respond like, would you like a donation?" Al said.

The grandparents hosted a fundraiser last week. Tristan was seriously hurt in the crash, and medical expenses started to pile up.

Fundraiser for Tristan Hagen's family

"I was doing some follow-up with some of the contacts we had made when we were passing out flyers," said Laura.

But when Laura called a business in Eagle, they learned someone was using their flyer to steal donations.

"He said, ‘I already did, I gave a donation.’ I said, ‘To who?’ He said, ‘To the guy that came in and gave me the flyer a couple days ago,’" she said. "I said, ‘We never gave that to you, we were there last week giving you a flyer.’"

That business, McMiller Sports Center, confirmed with FOX6 News that it had fallen victim to a scam. An employee said they weren't the only business targeted.

"It’s horrible. I don’t know of anybody who could live with themselves for doing this," Laura said. "McMiller was so nice because they ended up giving us coupons anyway. They did not have to do that.

"You have to think twice, is any business going to give a donation when they know this is what could be happening?"

The family's hope is that by speaking out, it won't happen to anyone else.

"There are so many people out there that are taking advantage," Al said.

It's still unclear who the scammer was, but there is a GoFundMe online fundraiser for the Hagen family if you're interested in donating.