Mukwonago teen recovering from crash, fundraiser helps family

As a Mukwonago teen recovers from a May crash left him seriously injured, the community is stepping in to help his family.

The family of 18-year-old Tristan Hagen knows all too well how important it is to have support.

"Full recovery can be six months, a year – who knows with brain injuries? There’s no timetable," said Al Hagen, Tristan's grandpa.

The high school senior's life changed forever after the crash.

"They were at his side constantly. Even when he started getting into rehab," Al said. "He had brain injuries, fractured ribs, a ruptured spleen, bruised lungs."

Crash that injured Mukwonago's Tristan Hagen

Al said his grandson's car flipped several times, and the 18-year-old had to be airlifted from the hospital.

"It was not a happy time at all. The only, if you want to say, good thing – it gives you a baseline, ‘OK, this was as bad as it’s going to be,’" he said.

Fortunately, Al said Tristan has been quickly recovering.

"That's all pretty much attributed to mom and dad," he said. "They own Thinking of You Florist on the south side of Waukesha.

"They basically closed the business temporarily, so they could be up at the hospital with him every single day."

Fundraiser for Tristan Hagen's family

But medical bills add up. That's where the Delafield community stepped up to help Saturday, Sept. 16. Tristan's grandparents set up a fundraiser for the family.

"Donations that we’ve received are anywhere from $5 to $700," said Al. "They’re trying to make ends meet, and this is just a way to do that."

So far, the family has raised $28,000.