Mukwonago clerk earns international honor while living with mechanical heart
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Mukwonago Village Clerk Lana Kropf is urging others to "listen to your body" after surviving multiple heart attacks and strokes in her mid-30s – all while achieving one of the highest honors in her field.
What we know:
Earlier this month, Kropf became one of fewer than 4,500 "internationally certified municipal clerks" worldwide, a designation recognizing her expertise in local government and mastery of municipal codes and laws.
"I mean business. I want to do a good job," Kropf said.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Her accomplishment comes after a series of medical crises nearly ended her life.
In December 2023, Kropf went to the emergency room with back pain and learned she had suffered a heart attack. Four days later, she had another, more severe one.
Two strokes followed in the weeks that followed.
Doctors eventually determined she needed a left ventricular assist device, or LVAD – a mechanical heart implanted in her abdomen to keep her alive until she can receive a transplant.
What they're saying:
"There is a turbine in my heart," Kropf explained. "They put a hole on the left apex."
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Her family was stunned.
"At night, I actually get plugged into the wall," she added. "I’m kind of like a transformer in a way."
While recovering, Kropf worked extra hours into her studies for the international certification. She has served as Mukwonago’s clerk-treasurer for the past nine months.
"You’re not going to get anything done in this world with a negative attitude, right?" she said.
Kropf said there are more people living with mechanical hearts than there are internationally certified municipal clerks. She hopes to receive a transplant in the next few years, but, right now, is focused on budgets, tax bills and upcoming elections in the village she serves.
The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News.