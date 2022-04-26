Wisconsin cybersecurity summit at MSOE draws industry experts

As cyber threats increase around the world, tech leaders from around Wisconsin shared their secrets Tuesday to make things safer.

The Milwaukee School of Engineering held a cybersecurity summit, where industry experts discussed making the digital world safer for businesses and consumers.

"Cybersecurity sounds very technical, but we actually have to deal with it every day," said Tina Chang, CEO of Syslogic. "From somebody trying to impersonate us as they get into your Amazon account to any types of connected devices that we have in our homes, we need to be aware of cybersecurity."

Syslogic, a local IT consulting firm, organized the event.

Among businesses represented at the summit were Northwestern Mutual, Abbott Laboratories, American Family Insurance and Molson Coors.

