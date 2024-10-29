MPS Youth Chef Academy teaches kids different cooking skills

The Brief Golda Meir students enjoy the Youth Chef Academy course every Tuesday, from measuring to safe knife skills. They are receiving the ingredients to live healthier lives and thinking about their future. The class portion of the course allows kids to learn about nutrition, with the help of the nonprofit FoodRight.



In the age of quick meals and fast food, some students are choosing to take a crash course in the kitchen.

Who knew flipping a pancake could spark this much joy? These fifth graders were told to "commit to the flip" and that’s what they have done.

Tarrell Harvey is just one of the Golda Meir students enjoying the Youth Chef Academy course. From measuring to safe knife skills, kids are learning the ropes of the kitchen.

"I’ve been excited to do this since forever," Harvey said. "It smells really good too. I can’t wait to eat the food."

Every Tuesday, students spend more than an hour in this classroom-turned-kitchen. On Tuesday's menu was pancakes with a banana compote.

"They can also have more ownership when it comes to their meals," said Bria Thomas of the Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization FoodRight.

Students like Isley take turns making the meal.

"It’s kind of like a sweet, buttery type smell," Isley said. "I tell [my parents] about all the things that I make."

The class portion of the course allows kids to learn about nutrition.

"My goal is for them to understand that nutritious foods can be tasty and easy for them to make at home," Thomas said.

The meal took minutes to make and the kids ate it in seconds.

"We’re learning about whole grain foods, plants, we’re also learning about vegetarian foods with no meat and stuff," Harvey said. "I think I’d be really good at cooking when I grow up. I cook a lot of stuff for my family members."

They are receiving the ingredients to live healthier lives and thinking about their future.