MPS World Fair: Students present projects on 193 countries

Hundreds of Milwaukee Public Schools students attended the ninth annual MPS World Fair on Thursday, April 11.

Held at the Baird Center downtown, the World Fair allows students in grades four through eight to learn about the United Nations' 193 member countries. They presented projects on each nation's strengths and challenges as well.

The fair included cultural performances including the Milwaukee School of Languages Congolese Swahili Choir, African drumming from Stuart School, Vietnamese and Hmong dancers from Rufus King, a German choir from the Milwaukee German Immersion School and African dancers from the Milwaukee French Immersion School.

Seventeen MPS schools participated this year. They are part of MPS’ United Nations Schools of International Learning (UNSIL) program and feature the highest concentration of students with international roots – including refugees and immigrants who resettled in Wisconsin. Thirty-five different languages are spoken by students and families from those schools, organizers said.

New this year, the World Fair included distribution of the MPS Citizenship Award. The award recognizes outstanding service learning projects designed by eighth-grade students completing the UNSIL program. Three prizes of $500 each were award to the winning projects.