MPS workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine; here's how to register

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Public Schools
Wisconsin’s vaccine priority draws criticism: ‘Real disappointment’

Another wave of Wisconsin residents will soon be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots. There is&nbsp;already growing confusion and criticism over who health officials say should be prioritized among the new groups.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Feb. 25 announced that education and child care staff, among other groups, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 1.

The Milwaukee Health Department estimates that there are around 25,000 educators in Milwaukee that will be eligible -- but there won't be 25,000 doses available.

On Thursday, the DHS stated that educators and child care providers should anticipate receiving the vaccine in March and early April. 

Accordingly, Milwaukee Public Schools announced Friday, Feb. 26 that registration is open to district employees. Here's how to register, according to MPS:

How to register

  • Staff may sign up for appointments at city.milwaukee.gov/CovidVax
  • When registering, please use your MPS email address
  • Be sure to take your MPS ID badge or photo ID to your appointment

Vaccination Sites

  • Wisconsin Center: 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee
  • North Division High School: 1011 W. Center St., Milwaukee
  • South Division High School: 1515 W. Lapham Blvd., Milwaukee

Appointment dates and times

March 1-7: registration now open for appointments at the Wisconsin Center

  • March 1–5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
  • March 6–7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mach 8-14: Registration will open Tuesday, March 2, by 3 p.m.

Wisconsin Center

  • March 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • March 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Division High School

  • March 9-10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Division High School

  • March 11-12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MPS employees can also schedule a vaccination through a health care provider or local participating pharmacy, the district said. 

