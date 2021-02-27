MPS workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine; here's how to register

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Feb. 25 announced that education and child care staff, among other groups, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 1.

The Milwaukee Health Department estimates that there are around 25,000 educators in Milwaukee that will be eligible -- but there won't be 25,000 doses available.

On Thursday, the DHS stated that educators and child care providers should anticipate receiving the vaccine in March and early April.

Accordingly, Milwaukee Public Schools announced Friday, Feb. 26 that registration is open to district employees. Here's how to register, according to MPS:

How to register

Staff may sign up for appointments at city.milwaukee.gov/CovidVax

When registering, please use your MPS email address

Be sure to take your MPS ID badge or photo ID to your appointment

Vaccination Sites

Wisconsin Center: 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

North Division High School: 1011 W. Center St., Milwaukee

South Division High School: 1515 W. Lapham Blvd., Milwaukee

Appointment dates and times

March 1-7: registration now open for appointments at the Wisconsin Center

March 1–5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

March 6–7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mach 8-14: Registration will open Tuesday, March 2, by 3 p.m.

Wisconsin Center

March 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Division High School

March 9-10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Division High School

March 11-12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MPS employees can also schedule a vaccination through a health care provider or local participating pharmacy, the district said.

