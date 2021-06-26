MPS to return full-time in-person with masks required this fall

article

Milwaukee Public Schools will return to the classroom full-time in the fall with masks being required inside all buildings, schools and buses, a release said Friday.

A statement by Superintendent Keith Posley said, in part:

All MPS schools will be open for in-person learning five days per week. School buildings will be open to the public, and families should contact the school office to schedule a visit. A virtual program will be offered to families who believe that virtual learning is the best option for their children. Starting in July, families that expressed interest in the virtual program will receive a follow-up phone call to answer any additional questions and move forward with the enrollment process.

As in the past, MPS will operate on two calendars. High schools, stand-alone middle schools, and K–12 schools will follow the Early Start Calendar. All elementary schools and the virtual program will follow the Traditional Calendar.

MPS will require face coverings to be worn in all buildings, schools, and on buses. Face coverings will not be required outdoors or while individuals are eating or drinking. While in the building, students and staff will practice three feet physical distance, and all classrooms and common areas will have a HEPA filter. Each building will maintain additional cleaning staff, and high-contact areas will be cleaned regularly throughout the day.

We are pleased to announce the return of athletics. Registration for high school fall sports is now open. Students participating in outdoor sports will not be required to wear a mask. For indoor sports, masks will not be required while students are competing, but masks will be required while not competing (e.g., while sitting on the bench). High school students interested in playing a fall sport must register online at https://bit.ly/3xUdna2 .

Before and after-school programs will be open, including school-based Community Learning Centers (CLCs) and Milwaukee Recreation camps and Safe Places. This information will be updated regularly on the Milwaukee Recreation Before- and After-School Care web page .

COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone age 12 and older and has been shown to be highly safe and effective. We encourage you to have all members of your family over age 12 vaccinated. For more information on vaccinations, visit the Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 web page .

Advertisement

I want all students, families, and staff to feel confident about a safe return to classrooms this fall. The district will continue to share updates throughout the summer.